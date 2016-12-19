Lebanon on Sunday announced a new 30-minister government led by Saad Hariri, AFP reports.
The new government brings together the entire political spectrum except for the Christian Phalangist party that rejected the portfolio it was offered.
News BriefsKislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16
New Lebanese government introduced
