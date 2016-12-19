MK Stern calls for security checks on MK Ghattas

MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) on Sunday night called on the Knesset Guard to perform a security check at the entrance to the Knesset on MK Basel Ghattas (Joint List), in light of the allegations against him that he smuggled cell phones for Hamas terrorists in Israeli prisons.

"Smuggling phones to Hamas prisoners is giving weapons to terrorists who will then go on to kill innocent people," Stern told Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. “Those who exploit their parliamentary immunity in order to give phones or weapons to terrorists could also exploit their immunity to bring weapons into the Knesset.”