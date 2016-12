00:44 Reported News Briefs Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16 Kislev 19, 5777 , 19/12/16 53-year-old woman dies of injuries sustained in car accident A 53-year-old woman died on Sunday night of injuries sustained in a car accident in Afula. The woman died while being transferred from the Haemek Hospital in Afula to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Two other people were injured in the accident, including a 30-year-old woman with moderate injuries and a seven-month old baby who was lightly injured.



