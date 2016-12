MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) responded on Sunday evening to the allegations against MK Basel Ghattas, according to which he gave cell phones to Hamas terrorists serving time in Israeli prisons.

"The suspicions against MK Ghattas are very serious and if it turns out that he committed the offenses attributed to him, he must be brought to justice," Lapid wrote on Twitter, adding, “It cannot be that a Knesset member would undermine the security of the state and its citizens.”