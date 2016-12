22:41 Reported News Briefs Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16 Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16 'End the slaughter in Aleppo - bring back the Caliphate!' Read more



Chants of 'Allahu Akbar' in London as more than 1,000 Muslim protesters gather to condemn battle of Aleppo - and demand a Caliphate. ► ◄ Last Briefs