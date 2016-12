22:22 Reported News Briefs Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16 Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16 Cabinet passes across the board budget cuts Read more



The cabinet approved a 1.25%, or 1.2 billion shekel, cut to the 2017-2018 state budget Sunday. ► ◄ Last Briefs