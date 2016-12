21:29 Reported News Briefs Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16 Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16 Oxfam head: Spat with Johansson over Sodastream was a mistake Read more



Head of Oxfam admits publicly sparring with actress Scarlett Johansson over Israeli product cost Oxfam thousands of donors.