Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16 Paris museum calls Auschwitz 'Bauhaus architectural achievement'



A French arts museum defined the death camp Auschwitz as “an architectural achievement of the Bauhaus movement.” ► ◄ Last Briefs