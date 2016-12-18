PM: I hope Amona will accept new outline

The PM said at the beginning of today's cabinet meeting that the "maximum" has been done has been done to find a substitute proposal and that he hopes Amona residents will accept the current outline.

"I think that Amona community leaders, who were with me and Minister Bennett in my office until the early morning, can attest to a simple fact: We have done the maximum.

"Now I can only hope that the residents of Amona, who are now discussing the proposed outline among themselves, will accept it and this would be the right decision for them, for settlement, for the entire people of Israel and for the State of Israel."