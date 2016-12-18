NATO chief defends decision to stay out of Syrian war

(AFP) - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg Sunday defended the alliance's decision to refrain from stepping into the war in Syria, saying

doing so would only make matters worse.

"We are experiencing in Syria a horrible human catastrophe. Sometimes it is right to deploy militarily -- such as in Afghanistan," Stoltenberg told Bild

am Sonntag.



"But sometimes the costs of a military operation is higher than its benefit. Looking at Syria, NATO partners came to the conclusion that a military deployment would only make a terrible situation worse," he said.



"We would risk turning it into a bigger regional conflict. Or more innocent people could die. A military deployment is not always the solution," he warned.