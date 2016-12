Education Minister Naftali Bennett talked at the opening of the cabinet meeting about the new Amona plan.

"After a sleepless night with the PM, with the residents - we arrived at a good plan that will enable the residents of Amona to stay on the mountain and to achieve this peacefully.

"That was the goal, and I am very happy that we arrived at it.

"I hope that this puts behind us the era of evacuations and two states - and that we can now march forward to an era of sovereignty."