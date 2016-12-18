Minister Erdan: Budget cuts will harm Internal Security

Minister of Internal Security Gilad Erdan said that proposed government-wide budget cuts will harm the internal security ministry.

"The bill for budget cuts disseminated last night will seriously harm the interior ministry. A cut of 37 million shekels a year to a ministry whose budget goes almost entirely to salaries for security personnel, means a severe blow to new programs like enforcement in the Arab sector and strengthening of security in Jerusalem.

"I cannot support a cut like this and I will vote against it in the government," he said.