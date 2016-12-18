IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
08:57
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16

Uri Ariel: We are calling for passive eviction of Amona

Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) said on Army Radio that "We are doing everything so that the eviction will be passive, with a clear call not to harm security forces, who are of our flesh and blood," he said.



Last Briefs