08:57 Reported News Briefs Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16 Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16 Uri Ariel: We are calling for passive eviction of Amona Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) said on Army Radio that "We are doing everything so that the eviction will be passive, with a clear call not to harm security forces, who are of our flesh and blood," he said.



