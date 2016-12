Amona residents were on Sunday morning offered a new proposal that would prevent a violent eviction of the community.

Following an overnight meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett, and Yossi Dagan, who represents the residents of Amona, it was decided on the new plan, under which 24 families from the community will be able to stay on the hill in an adjacent plot.

The previous proposal included only 12 families.