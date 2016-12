18:01 Reported News Briefs Kislev 17, 5777 , 17/12/16 Kislev 17, 5777 , 17/12/16 Al-Aqsa imam: Moving US Embassy to Jerusalem means war Read more



Al-Aqsa imam threatens war if US goes through with promise to move embassy to Jerusalem, calls on Israeli Arabs to protest.