  Kislev 17, 5777 , 17/12/16

PM Netanyahu tells Amona residents to avoid violence

Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu called on Amona residents and protesters to avoid violence. He also said he has ordered the government to speed up demolition of illegal Arab buildings.



