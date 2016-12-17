Erekat: Moving the American embassy would destroy peace

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary General Saeb Erekat warned on Friday that moving the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would destroy the prospects of peace.

Jerusalem was a final-status issue to be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians, Erekat was quoted by AFP as having told journalists, and making a decision on it now "will be the destruction of the peace process".

