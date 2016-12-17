Radio: The spying game.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
|
21:35
Reported
News BriefsKislev 16, 5777 , 16/12/16
Inciting our youth is wrong
Radio: The spying game.
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Last Briefs