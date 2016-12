The Israeli Mossad was blamed on Friday for the killing in Tunisia of Mohammed Al-Zoari, a scientist with links to the Hamas terrorist group.

Al-Zoari, an aviation scientist, was shot dead by unknown assailants on Thursday near his home in the Tunisian city of Sfax, according to Channel 10 News.

