Clinton: Putin has 'a personal beef' against me

Hillary Clinton claimed on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered hacking attacks against her campaign and the Democratic National Committee “because he has a personal beef against me”, The New York Times reported, citing comments Clinton made to a group of donors in Manhattan.

Saying the alleged hacking attacks were intended “to undermine our democracy”, Clinton told the donors that Putin had never forgiven her for the accusation she made in 2011, when she was secretary of state, that parliamentary elections his country held that year were rigged.

