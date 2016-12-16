Deputy Defense Minister: Trump administration will be obligated to all of Israel

Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan (Jewish Home) welcomed on Friday the appointment of David Friedman as United States ambassador to Israel

The appointment, said Ben-Dahan, is "further proof that the administration of President Trump will be obligated to all of Israel, not just parts of it. Friedman is a passionate supporter of the people of Israel in the Land of Israel according to the Torah of Israel, and I wish him and us success in his new role."

