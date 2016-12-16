Acting head of Gush Etzion Regional Council welcomes Friedman appointment

The acting head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Moshe Seville, welcomed on Friday the appointment of David Friedman as United States ambassador to Israel.

"I want to congratulate the President-elect Donald Trump on the worthy appointment of David Friedman as ambassador here in Israel. This appointment is important for Israel and for the benefit of the settlement enterprise. Friedman expressed willingness before the election that the United States will not support a terrorist Palestinian country in Judea and Samaria and that aid to Israel will increased," said Seville.

"We hope for fruitful cooperation and also for a change in the attitude towards the settlement enterprise, both in the United States and in Israel. No more excuses. Now build," he added.

