MK Shelah: The government is trying to avoid laws

MK Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) spoke on Friday at the Limmud FSU conference in Eilat.

With regards to Amona, Shelah said, "Israel is a country of laws, and a state doesn't have a law - it does not have anything. The government invents laws or tries to avoid them, and as a result, citizens lose faith in the system, and it seems we are on a sure path to anarchy."

Specifically with regards to the Regulation Law, Shelah said that if it should pass "it will result in the deterioration of Israel's standing in the world. This law is unconstitutional. Netanyahu is carrying this deplorable move just so he does not lose votes to Naftali Bennett among the most radical outposts. It's convenient for him to always look like the extremists are controlling him."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)