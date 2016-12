14:06 Reported News Briefs Kislev 16, 5777 , 16/12/16 Kislev 16, 5777 , 16/12/16 Tzipi Hotovely welcomes Friedman appointment Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely welcomed the expressed intention to appoint David Friedman as incoming US ambassador to Israel: "The expressed intention to appoint Friedman is very welcome news for Israel. His positions reflect the desire to strengthen the standing of Israel's capital Jerusalem at this time and to underscore that the settlements have never been the true problem in the area."



► ◄ Last Briefs