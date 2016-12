12:10 Reported News Briefs Kislev 16, 5777 , 16/12/16 Kislev 16, 5777 , 16/12/16 Watch: 11th annual race in memory of fallen soldier Read more



The 11th annual race in memory of Benaya Rhein, who was killed during the Second Lebanon War, took place Friday morning in Karnei Shomron ► ◄ Last Briefs