National Union chairman and former MK Yaakov (Ketzaleh) Katz told Arutz Sheva on Thursday that the solution for Amona that was rejected by the residents was “a total lie”.

“The whole outline is a lie, there is no Regulation Law, Netanyahu promised but did not keep his promise,” he said. “Even if the Regulation Law passes, the Supreme Court will overturn it as it did with the Arutz Sheva Law. The Knesset passed the law, but the Supreme Court canceled it and imposed harsh decrees on us.