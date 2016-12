22:09 Reported News Briefs Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Slomiansky speaks out on sexual harassment allegations Read more



Jewish Home MK accused of sexual harassment denies allegations, but expresses remorse if he accidentally harmed or offended any women. ► ◄ Last Briefs