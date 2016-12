21:29 Reported News Briefs Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Liberman: I hope we'll find a minute solution for Amona Read more



Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman says he is disappointed Amona residents did not accept deal, hopes for last minute solution. ► ◄ Last Briefs