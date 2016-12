18:59 Reported News Briefs Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 'Clinton leaks came from disgruntled Democrats, not Russia' Read more



Wikileaks member denies claims Russia was behind leaked Clinton campaign emails, says 'disgruntled' Democrat officials responsible. ► ◄ Last Briefs