11:51 Reported News Briefs Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Watch: Musician Ariel Zilber comes to Amona Read more



Israeli singer-songwriter Ariel Zilber comes to Amona to show solidarity and engages in impromptu jam session with youth. ► ◄ Last Briefs