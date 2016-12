11:35 Reported News Briefs Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Derekh Haim: Do not to participate in razing Amona Read more



The Derekh Haim organization has called on security forces not to participate in the destruction of Amona. ► ◄ Last Briefs