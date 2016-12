10:35 Reported News Briefs Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Police mislead Knesset on Arab 'sexual terror' Read more



A police rep. told the Knesset that 'sexual terror' by Arabs against Jewish women is seeing a downward trend. Data indicates otherwise. ► ◄ Last Briefs