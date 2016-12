09:22 Reported News Briefs Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 MK Slomiansky: I'm not quitting my post Read more



The office of MK Nissan Slomiansky posted an announcement this morning, denying the allegations against him of sexual harassment. ► ◄ Last Briefs