Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday that Israel could be destroyed within 25 years through a united “Palestinian struggle”, PressTV reports.

Speaking during a meeting with the head of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group, Ramadan Abdullah Shalah, Khamenei praised the Palestinians’ motivations and added, “The only way to liberate the holy city of Al-Quds is struggle and resistance, and other solutions are useless and futile.”