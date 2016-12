A Palestinian Authority (PA) court on Wednesday sentenced Mohammed Dahlan, the longtime political foe of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, to three years in prison for allegedly embezzling $16 million as a Cabinet minister, reports The Associated Press.

Dahlan, a former security chief in Gaza under Fatah, was ousted from the party in 2011 and fled to Dubai. His home in Ramallah was later raided by PA security forces.