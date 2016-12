03:31 Reported News Briefs Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Kislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16 Israeli envoy slams those who attacked anti-Islamist activists Read more



Ambassador Ron Dermer attacks the Southern Poverty Law Center which called several right-wing activists “anti-Muslim extremists.” ► ◄ Last Briefs