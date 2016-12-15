Trajtenberg on shirtless protest: I lost my mind

MK Manuel Trajtenberg (Zionist Union) on Wednesday evening apologized for the incident in which he removed his shirt as he entered the Knesset, as an act of solidarity with the parliamentary assistants who were protesting the Knesset dress code.

"When I reached the entrance to the Knesset, I met dozens of assistants whose entry was prevented. The appearance of the injustice done to these young ladies touched a nerve with me," he wrote on his Facebook page, adding, "I confess that it made me lose my head, and consequently I did something that respects neither me nor the Knesset. I'm not proud of what happened. I want to apologize to the Knesset Guard. "