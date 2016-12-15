Hack on Yahoo hits more than a billion users

Yahoo said on Wednesday that more than a billion users may have had data stolen in a hack dating back to 2013, AFP reports.
The company said it made the discovery as it was investigating what was already the largest data breach of a single company.
News BriefsKislev 15, 5777 , 15/12/16
