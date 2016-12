Science Minister Ofir Akunis on Wednesday evening blasted the radical left’s incitement.

"We are in the midst of a dangerous slippery slope of extreme incitement against an elected government and against its leader," said Akunis, who spoke at a gathering of Likud activists in Yokneam.

"There is no justification for so-called ‘art exhibits’ which are nothing but incitement for its own sake. This phenomenon doesn’t democracy, it jeopardizes it and it must be stopped,” he added.