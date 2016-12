Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon responded on Wednesday night to the resignation of the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate, Hagai Topolansky.

"I regret the resignation of Maj.-Gen. Hagai Topolansky. Hagai showed what responsibility is and what setting a personal example is, even when the personal price is a heavy one. For this he deserves great appreciation," said Ya’alon.