MK Yogev: Topolansky showed courage

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), a member of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, responded on Wednesday evening to the resignation of the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate, Hagai Topolansky.

"Major-General Hagai Topolansky, just as you showed courage during air battles, so did you show courage while making this difficult decision. You were an example of professionalism, humanity and responsibility throughout your service, and set a high standard of personal example of taking responsibility with your resignation. You still have a lot to contribute to the nation of Israel," said Yogev.