22:58 Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 81% of Israelis in poverty believe they will always be poor Read more



New survey shows 4 out of 5 Israelis living in poverty believe that their economic situations will not improve. ► ◄ Last Briefs