22:03 Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 'We will work so US will recognize Israel's rights to Golan' Read more



Transportation Minister says Israel will work with Trump Administration so the US will recognize Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights. ► ◄ Last Briefs