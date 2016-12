21:50 Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16 Israeli government celebrates 10,000th JWRP participant Read more



Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs recognized Lauren Buchwald of Phoenix, 10,000th Jewish mother to visit Israel on JWRP’s Momentum trip ► ◄ Last Briefs