  Kislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16

Terrorist in Jerusalem attack declared dead

A policeman was lightly wounded and an Arab youth was moderately wounded from the stabbing attack earlier in Jerusalem's Old City.

The terrorist attacked a group of policemen with a screwdriver - and was eliminated.



