A policeman was lightly wounded and an Arab youth was moderately wounded from the stabbing attack earlier in Jerusalem's Old City.
The terrorist attacked a group of policemen with a screwdriver - and was eliminated.
14:58
News BriefsKislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16
Terrorist in Jerusalem attack declared dead
