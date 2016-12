AFP - A former Syrian diplomat convicted in Geneva of raping and torturing a 60-year-old woman has been arrested in France after 15 years on the run, Swiss officials said Wednesday.



A statement from the Geneva prosecutor's office said the fugitive targeted in an international warrant was picked up on Tuesday in Versailles, where he

had been living under a false identity with refugee status.



An extradition process to return the 54-year-old to Switzerland has been launched, the statement said.