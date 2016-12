Israeli-based startup P-Cure, Ltd has received a 510(k) letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permitting it to market its P-ARTIS CT scanner system, which is a computed tomography (CT) imaging system intended to scan patients while seated.

The Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center, affiliated with Northwestern University in Chicago, will be the first proton center in the U.S. to use P-Cure’s innovative imaging technology for patients being treated for lung cancer.