The magistrate court of Jerusalem extended by 5 days the arrest of the teacher at a Jewish girls' school in Jerusalem who was arrested last week on suspicions that he raped one of his students six years ago at the school.
|
10:55
Reported
News Briefs Kislev 14, 5777, 14/12/16
Arrest extended of rabbi suspected of raping student
