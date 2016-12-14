IsraelNationalNews.com

Arrest extended of rabbi suspected of raping student

The magistrate court of Jerusalem extended by 5 days the arrest of the teacher at a Jewish girls' school in Jerusalem who was arrested last week on suspicions that he raped one of his students six years ago at the school.



