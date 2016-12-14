An older man was found without signs of life in a grove in Kiryat Bialik.
Medics confirmed the man's death. Police are on site and an investigation has been opened.
According to Ynet, initial checks revealed signs of violence on the body.
|
08:46
Reported
News BriefsKislev 14, 5777 , 14/12/16
Man found dead in Kiryat Bialik
An older man was found without signs of life in a grove in Kiryat Bialik.
Medics confirmed the man's death. Police are on site and an investigation has been opened.
According to Ynet, initial checks revealed signs of violence on the body.
Last Briefs