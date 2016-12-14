ADL condemns Bezalel poster of PM with hangman's rope

The Anti Defamation League (ADL) today condemned a poster showing a hangman’s rope superimposed on an image of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The poster was hung in the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design in Israel and was removed after a few hours.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and ADL Israel Director Carole Nuriel issued the following statement:

"We were extremely disturbed to see the poster hanging in the halls of the Academy and heartened that it was taken down.

"Israeli society is strong precisely due to its robust tradition of democracy, which must continue to steadfastly protect freedom of expression and the freedom of art. However, ADL shares the broadly held concern that this poster crossed an important boundary of a civil public discourse. It is all the more important to strive for a high standard of civil discourse and speak out when this line is crossed.”